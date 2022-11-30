Toledo family displaced twice after water main break, hotel fire

The Ortiz family was staying at the Fairfield Inn & Suites when it caught fire. They were staying there after Monday's water main break flooded their home.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ortiz family was on the second floor when the Alexis Road Fairfield Inn & Suites caught fire early Wednesday morning. The family was staying there because their home was flooded on Monday due to the water main break in north Toledo.

"I heard a loud pop and then a beep in our room," Alejandro Ortiz said as he described the moments before the fire alarm went off. "I'd seen flashing lights outside that were orange. I went to check the hotel to see if there was a fire. Didn't really hear anything. Couldn't smell no smoke, no gas. So I really didn't think anything of it. I went back to the room. Shortly after I got back to the room the fire alarms went off and we just rushed to get everybody out."

Ortiz, his fiancé, and five of his seven kids were in the room, having checked in the day before after the basement of their home on Cincinnati Street sustained extensive damage in Monday's flooding.

Ortiz recalled what he heard when the water from the main that broke started coming in.

"It sounded like a waterfall," he said.

At the time of the flood, the family was in the process of doing laundry. The laundry machine, and many of the kids' clothes, were in the basement and were destroyed in the flood. The clothes that remained are now in their second floor hotel room they just had to evacuate.

"We do have a couple good neighbors in our neighborhood that have called us and checked in on us and helped us," Ortiz said. "Our family is reaching out to us, like my family from Michigan, just making sure we're okay and just know we still got each other. Nobody is hurt."

Where the Ortiz family will go to next is yet to be seen. They said they are in need of children's clothes, ages ranging from 9 months old to 16. If you would like to donate you can contact our newsroom here.