TOLEDO, Ohio — For weeks, Ohio's EdChoice voucher program has seen criticism from lawmakers and public and private school officials.

These issues stem from changes in the bill to expand the list of designated schools and increase the income-based voucher requirements.

On Thursday afternoon, area families traveled to Columbus to voice their support of the program.

"I'm going because as a parent, I should have the right to choose where my children attend school," Andrea De La Roca, a parent of St. John's students said.

Currently, lawmakers have until April 1 to make and approve changes to the bill before the EdChoice open enrollment. The original enrollment date was February 1.

This trip comes after the Ohio Senate voted down the House's amendments to the bill, sending it to conference committee for the second time.

Students from St. John's also taking the bus ride to the capital to show their support.

"We're going to because we really like our schools and we hope that we can stay here," St. John's student, Alexander Syeh said.

"I love St. John's as a school and I wouldn't want to leave," his brother, Anthony Syeh.

The boys' mother said that she doesn't want a fight, but she wants lawmakers to understand that parents have a choice and a right to decide.

Leaders from Lake Local Schools and Bowling Green City Schools are also in Columbus to testify for change in the voucher program.

Open enrollment is set to begin April 1. How close the House and Senate are to making a decision remains to be seen.

