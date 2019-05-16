TOLEDO, Ohio — The time to plan summer vacations is here - and Toledo Express Airport wants to send you on a trip for free.

How perfect is that?

The airport is teaming up with the Toledo Mud Hens to give away two roundtrip tickets to anywhere in the United States!

One lucky winners and their guest would fly on an American Airlines flight out of Toledo Express to anywhere they want.

But you've got to do a little work for this prize.

The airport says four people will be randomly chosen on May 23 to participate in an on-field competition at the Toledo Mud Hens home game on May 31.

Whoever wins that competition wins the two tickets.

Two tickets to the Mud Hens game will be provided to each contestant - so even if you compete and don't win, you still get to enjoy a free baseball game!

The contest ends May 22, so enter for your chance to win on the Toledo Express Airport or at the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority's main office at One Maritime Plaza.

Click here for rules and regulations

You must be 21 or older to enter.