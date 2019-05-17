TOLEDO, Ohio — The next Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rogers High School, 222 McTigue Dr.

Acceptable items include electronic waste, but no televisions, CRT monitors, or appliances; 10 tires, on or off the rim, but no commercial tires; documents; houseware goods; clothing; toys; bulky items, and refuse. Latex paint will be accepted for $1 per gallon.

Future Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Events are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:

June 8 at Waite High School, 301 Morrison Dr.

June 22 at Scott High School, 2400 Collingwood Blvd.

July 13 at Keyser Elementary School, 3900 Hill Ave.

July 20 at Manhattan Plaza, 525-701 East Manhattan Blvd.

Aug. 10 at DeVeaux School, 2620 West Sylvania Ave.

Aug. 24 at Longfellow Elementary School, 1955 West Laskey Rd.

Sept. 7 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.

Sept. 21 at Whitmer High School, 5601 Clegg Dr.

Household hazardous waste will be accepted June 8, July 13, July 20, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21.

For more information call Engage Toledo at 419-936-2020 or visit www.toledo.oh.gov.