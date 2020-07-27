Toledo doctor says a COVID-19 vaccine is a realistic possibility by 2021

ProMedica ER doctor Brian Kaminski is also on a private panel with Dr. Anthony Fauci, which weighs in on potential COVID-19 vaccines.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dr. Brian Kaminski is an emergency room doctor at ProMedica and has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning.

"It's realistic to think that by the end of 2021 we will have a vaccination," said Kaminski.

Kaminski said there are still two big questions up in the air: How effective will the vaccine be and how durable the vaccine will be, meaning how long will it last?

"There are a number of different trials going on right now and they're progressing at a pace that's more rapid. We're not skipping steps, we're just progressing through the steps we normally go through when bringing a vaccination to market," said Dr. Kaminski.

As far as how effective it will be, doctors are aiming for it to be 70% or more effective, in order for it to make enough of a difference in case numbers. Durability wise, researchers are still not in a place to say where that's at.

Even though the prospects of a vaccine looking promising, case numbers and hospitalization counts continue to rise across the country.

But despite hospitalization numbers being high, the number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU or on a ventilator is still low, according numbers from the Ohio Department of Health.