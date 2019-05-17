If allergies are making you miserable right now, you're not alone.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, Toledo currently leads the Midwest as the most challenging place in which to live if you have spring allergies.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation's 2019 Spring Allergy Capitals report ranks the 100 largest cities in the continental United States.

Following Toledo on the Midwest list were Dayton, Detroit, Akron and Wichita, Kansas.

Toledo was found to be average in pollen, worse than average in medicine used per patient, and average in the number of board-certified allergists per patient. These combined to give Toledo a worse than average ranking.

When looking at all regions of the country, Toledo ranked 11th.

To alleviate your suffering, doctors encourage you to do the following: