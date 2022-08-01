Toledo Councilwoman speaks out against Ohio's concealed carry bills awaiting governor's signature

The bills, which if signed, will allow people to carry concealed firearms without training or background checks, passed in the Ohio House and Senate late last year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "I would urge governor DeWine to veto this bill because it is very dangerous for the citizens of Toledo and also for our police officers," said Dr. Michele Grim, a Toledo city councilwoman speaking out against a pair of bills currently sitting on Governor DeWine's desk, waiting for his signature.

The bills in question - SB 215 and HB 227; both allow citizens to concealed carry firearms without the need for any kind of training or background check.

Both bills passed through their respective homes in the Ohio congress.

Senate Bill 215 was even cosigned by Ohio Senator Theresa Gavrone of Toledo's district 2.

However, Dr. Grim joins a number of voices in opposition to the bills, calling them 'dangerous'.

"[The bills] dismantle Ohio's permitting system, and allow people with dangerous histories and no safety training to concealed carry," Grim said.



Dr. Grim says the states that have put similar legislation into law have seen some serious drawbacks.

"So other states that have done this - research found that they experienced double-digit increases in handgun homicide and violent crime rates," said Grim.

And Dr. Grim isn't the only one against the bill.

One of the legislations' biggest opponents has been Ohio's Fraternal Order of Police, a non-profit organization representing some 25,000 police officers.

They take issue with the bills no longer requiring civilians to disclose if they have a firearm in their vehicle when police pull someone over, and Dr. Grim echoes their feelings.

"It puts the burden on police officers to ask if someone has a loaded gun in their vehicle, that's going to be a potentially dangerous situation for our police officers," said Grim.

The fate of these two bills rests squarely on the pen of Governor DeWine.

Similar legislation is being considered right now in Indiana - and law enforcement in that state - are also rallying against this change in concealed carry laws.

