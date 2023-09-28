Toledo City Councilman Hobbs facing civil lawsuit

A campaign volunteer said Councilman John Hobbs III failed to report cash and in-kind contributions.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A campaign volunteer filed a civil lawsuit against Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III in Toledo Municipal Court on Wednesday.

In the $6,000 suit, Lisa Davis said she contributed cash and in-kind donations to Hobbs' re-election campaign, which he failed to report.

She told WTOL 11 and stated in the suit that she gave Hobbs $700 on Feb. 11, 2023. She said she, "put $600 in his jacket pocket and $100 in his hand at the Cracker Barrel."

In the handwritten claim, Davis said the money was going to be used to, "pay $500 to campaign manager at the time, James Cousino, remaining funds to go towards his kick-off party/birthday party the following week."

Davis said her husband is Hobbs' cousin.

"I've given a lot of cash. I've taken care of a lot of bills. Every time we had a meeting and dinner, I paid for everything," she said.

WTOL 11 obtained a copy of a document listing two in-kind contributions filed with the Ohio Secretary of State's office in which Davis is named as a campaign contributor to the "Hobbs for Council" committee.

The document states an in-kind donation worth $150 was given on Feb. 11, 2023 and the donation did not occur at a fundraising event.

Another entry states Davis gave another in-kind contribution worth $150 on April 15, 2023, again, outside of a fundraising event.

Davis stated in the suit that when she began to question Hobbs' actions, she was "mistreated" and then dismissed.

According to Ohio Revised Code 3517.13F, "No person shall make cash contributions to any person totaling more than one hundred dollars in each primary, special, or general election."

The Ohio Elections Commission told WTOL 11 the statute applies to both the donor and the candidate and says, "(G)(1) No person shall knowingly conceal or misrepresent contributions given or received, expenditures made, or any other information required to be reported by a provision in sections 3517.08 to 3517.13 of the Revised Code."

Davis said she didn't know what she was doing was illegal at the time and said the responsibility lies with Hobbs, who is an elected official.

"What he did is illegal because he's the one who is on city council," said Davis. "Unbeknownst to me, I didn't know giving him that money is illegal. You know, he should have reported it. He should have never taken that much."

WTOL 11 spoke to Hobbs by phone Thursday and he said, "I categorically deny these allegations and have referred this matter to my legal counsel."

A court date is set for Nov. 1 at 9 a.m.