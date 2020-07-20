Council members, local attorney charged in bribery scheme are to make federal court appearance Tuesday

Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes and Gary Johnson, along with attorney Keith Mitchell, are to have a preliminary appearance. Tyrone Riley waived his right to the hearing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The next step in Toledo's largest public corruption investigation in decades takes place Tuesday as three of the four federally charged members of Toledo City Council and a local attorney make a court appearance in the alleged money-for-votes bribery and extortion scheme.

Council members Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes and Gary Johnson and attorney Keith Mitchell are to appear via video conference at 2:30 p.m. before Judge Jeffery Helmick. Council member Tyrone Riley waived his right to the probable cause hearing, consenting to have the proceedings bound over to the grand jury.

Three of the four council members still have been voting on city business, with Sykes, Riley and Johnson recently weighing in during council meetings. Harper was not on last week's virtual meetings.

COUNCIL MEETS TUESDAY

There is a special council meeting at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday - a little more than 30 minutes before Harper, Sykes and Johnson are to appear via video in federal court.

Riley waived his right to Tuesday's proceedings. According to a court document signed by Riley, the councilman acknowledged, "I have been advised by my counsel and by the Court of my right under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure to have a preliminary hearing in the above-captioned matter at which the government would have to establish that there was probable cause to believe that I committed the violation of which I have been charged. I hereby waive my right under the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure to have such a preliminary hearing and consent that the proceedings may be bound over to the grand jury."

THE CHARGES

Democratic council members Larry Sykes (At-Large), Yvonne Harper (District 4), Gary Johnson (At-Large) and Tyrone Riley (District 1), as well as local attorney Keith Mitchell, are all mentioned in the complaint for their role in an alleged bribes-for-votes scandal that dates back to 2013.

The scheme allegedly encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for the council members' votes. Mitchell is accused of funneling the bribes for Harper.

ACCUSED OF ACCEPTING MORE THAN $34K

After reviewing the 41-page criminal complaint, WTOL found the individuals are accused of soliciting or accepting more than $34,000.

The person accused of accepting the largest amount of money is Harper, who, according to the FBI, took about $16,000.

Sources in the affidavit claim she was paid $4,000 to $5,000 in exchange for a vote over a liquor license and nearly $8,000 to support an internet café.

Harper is also accused of funneling $3,000 to a constituent in exchange for his or her silence regarding a racial complaint at a local business, according to the FBI.

After Harper, Riley has accepted a total of $11,800 dollars, according to the affidavit.

Documents show he accepted money in exchange for votes for a special use permit, a 'curb cut project', multiple internet cafés, and a sprinkler waiver.

The FBI affidavit shows that Gary Johnson, Larry Sykes and local attorney Keith Mitchell accepted $3,000, $1,500 and $2,000, respectively.

CALLS FOR RESIGNATION

The council members have resisted calls for their resignation by Toledo Mayor Wade Kapzukiewicz and council President Matt Cherry. On July 13 Kapzukiewicz and Cherry asked Ohio Attorney General David Yost to exercise his power under ORC 3.16 to begin the process of suspending four city council members accused in a bribery scandal.

If Yost complies, the council members would be suspended from their positions and unable to participate or vote in meetings until a verdict in their cases has been decided.