3 council members, local attorney enter not guilty pleas, waive rights to court appearances

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three Toledo city council members and a local attorney entered not guilty pleas Thursday in their federal conspiracy and extortion case and waived their rights to court appearances on the indictments.

Council members Yvonne Harper, Tyrone Riley and Gary Johnson, and Toledo attorney Keith Mitchell filed waivers in U.S. District Court.

No such filing was recorded by Thursday evening for council member Larry Sykes, who is also charged in the alleged bribes for votes scheme.

Sykes did join Harper and Riley on Wednesday in voluntarily giving up their positions on council in an agreement with the Ohio Attorney General's Office. Johnson had not agreed to do so and is still retaining his capacity as a councilman.

The four Democratic Toledo City Council members and Mitchell are all mentioned in the complaint for their role in an alleged bribes-for-votes scandal that dates back to 2013.

The scheme allegedly encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for the council members' votes. Mitchell, 69, is accused of funneling the bribes for Harper.

The five were indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday. The updated charges brought Tuesday are:

Riley: one count of conspiracy and five counts of extortion

Harper: one count of conspiracy, two counts of extortion, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion

Mitchell: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Johnson: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Sykes: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Riley, 64, represents District 1; Harper, 71, represents District 4; Sykes, 71, is an At-Large representative; and Johnson, 66, is also an At-Large representative.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday announced the filing of a Request to Commence Suspension Proceedings for four members of the Toledo City Council charged with bribery and extortion.

“Until allegations of public corruption are resolved in court, a suspension is the proper remedy to balance the accused’s right of a presumption of innocence with the public’s interest to have a functioning city council,” Yost said.

The request, filed in the Supreme Court of Ohio, states that Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Garrick “Gary” Johnson and Tyrone Riley are charged with felonies stemming from alleged criminal activity that occurred in public office and cannot continue their duties as city council members while facing charges of bribery and extortion.

In response, three of the four city council members voluntarily signed a consent judgment entry, agreeing to the suspension pending the resolution of the felony charges in federal court. Johnson has yet to sign a judgment entry at this time.

“A consent agreement is voluntary on the part of the accused,” said Shelly Kennedy, managing attorney of the Ohio Attorney General’s regional office in Toledo. “The parties in this case will present the agreements to the Supreme Court, who in turn, may approve the suspensions.”

When a council member is suspended, the probate judge appoints temporary members, as outlined by statute. Judge Jack R. Puffenberger will appoint them. People who wish to be considered will need to apply to Puffenberger's office before Aug. 21. (Editor's note: The original deadline date of July 31 was extended later Wednesday.)

The judge said there is no formal application. Interested parties should send a letter of interest and a resume to his email: judgepuff@lucas-co-probate-ct.org

These are not replacements. People will only fill the seats until the council members resign, are found innocent or convicted, or there’s an election.