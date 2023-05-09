'A sad day for Toledo': Judge sentences Yvonne Harper in Toledo City Council bribery case

A federal judge sentenced Yvonne Harper Tuesday morning. Tyrone Riley and Larry Sykes are scheduled for sentencings Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, respectively.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A federal judge sentenced former Toledo City Council member Yvonne Harper to one year and one day in prison Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to accepting bribes alongside other former council members in 2022.

Harper is also subject to a year of supervised release after she carries out the sentence. She had pleaded guilty in December 2022 to one count of Hobbs Act conspiracy.

Judge Jeffrey Helmick said he took Harper's lack of criminal history into account when issuing the sentencing. He noted the bribe was less than $10,000, Harper's status as a public official and that she pleaded guilty. The bribe Harper accepted was $9,960.

Helmick also mentioned she has been publicly humiliated by the case and lost her job as a result of the incident.

"It's important to send a message," Helmick said to the courtroom. "It's a sad day for you and your family, but it's also a sad day for Toledo."

Harper's offense was a level 19, for which guidelines suggest 30 to 37 months. However, there is a provision in the federal sentencing guidelines which will take effect Nov. 1 that will lower the offense by two levels if no criminal history present. Harper qualifies for this provision, even though it is not in effect yet. The level of offense was lowered to a level 17, which constitutes a punishment of 24 to 30 months.

Harper's attorneys argued she had done a lot of district four in addition to being proactive and cooperative since she was charged.

Fellow former council members Tyrone Riley and Larry Sykes had pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Act conspiracy extortion under official color of right, which means a public official wrongfully took money or another valuable not owed to them or their office.

Riley is set to be sentenced Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. Sykes is set to be sentenced Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Stay with WTOL 11 for updates ahead of and during Riley and Sykes' sentencings.

Gary Johnson, a fourth former council member charged in the case, was found guilty on one federal bribery charge and not guilty on another in federal court in June for accepting money in exchange for votes. In July, Johnson requested a judge overturn the guilty verdict.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates.

