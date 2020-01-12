Watch your speed! Toledo City Council approves red-light cameras ordinance

The ordinance passed but not without opposition. 4 council members voted against the ordinance and 8 in favor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Red-light cameras will be back up and running in Toledo as soon as next April after the Toledo City Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday.

The intersection between Secor Road and Monroe Street in west Toledo is one of a few dozens busy intersections that previously had red-light cameras. The city will install them again once the new plan is put in motion.

The ordinance passed but not without opposition. Four council members voted against the ordinance and eight in favor. Council Member Nick Komives gave a speech following the vote saying there was other legislation the council has decided not to vote on because the city is facing legal challenges.

"l am wondering why this initiative is different," he said.

The red-light ticket program was put on hold back in June when the Ohio Supreme Court ruled it wasn’t fair for an officer to handle the appeals process for tickets given out by their department.

But after this new vote, anyone who is ticketed by a camera can appeal the ticket through the court system. The city also plans to increase signage to let drivers know they are approaching an intersection that has red light cameras.

