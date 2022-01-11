Toledo city auditor suspended for 30 days without reason, motion to remove council president fails at meeting Tuesday

Toledo City Auditor John Jaksetic was suspended for 30 days by Toledo City Council. A vote to recall Council President Matt Cherry failed at the same meeting.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's city auditor was suspended for 30 days at a special city council meeting Tuesday "to review job performance and investigate conduct to other city employees," Council President Matt Cherry said.

John Jaksetic was suspended after a 10-1 vote. At-large Council Member Katie Moline was the sole vote against the suspension.

At-large Council Member Nick Komives said Cherry has shown "a lack of leadership" and made a motion to remove him from his position as council president.

The vote failed 8-3, with Komives, Moline and District 1 Council Member John Hobbs voting in favor of removing Cherry.

After the meeting Moline said Cherry's move to suspend Jacksetic without first consulting the rest of city council was improper.

The city did not give a reason for Jaksetic's suspension. Jaksetic claimed he is being retaliated against in a letter sent to council Monday.

WTOL 11 reached out to city representatives for comment on Jaksetic's claims.





