Attorney charged in alleged Toledo City Council bribery scheme reportedly under hospice care, petitions to leave the area

Keith Mitchell's daughter wishes to care for him in Atlanta. Mitchell is charged with conspiracy and extortion in the federal probe, accused of funneling funds.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Local attorney Keith Mitchell, charged in an alleged large-scale city council bribery scandal, has petitioned to be allowed to move out of the area to be with his daughter as he continues hospice care.

Mitchell's attorney filed the request to the court of U.S. Judge James G. Carr on Monday, saying Mitchell, 70, is "not doing well." He is in hospice care and his only child, a daughter, lives in Atlanta and wants to take him to Atlanta so she can care for him in his final days, the court filing said.

Mitchell was arrested June 30 along with Toledo City Council members Yvonne Harper (District 4), Larry Sykes (At-Large), Tyrone Riley (District 1) and Gary Johnson (At-Large). They are facing federal bribery and extortion charges for an alleged bribes-for-votes scheme.

Mitchell entered a not guilty plea in July and waived his rights to court appearances on the indictments.

His next court appearance is set for June.

The four Democratic Toledo City Council members and Mitchell are all mentioned in the complaint for their role in an alleged bribes-for-votes scandal that dates back to 2013.

The scheme allegedly encouraged soliciting and/or accepting cash, checks, money orders or other things of value from local business owners in exchange for the council members' votes. The total was calculated to be about $34,000.

Mitchell is accused of funneling the bribes for Harper.

The five were indicted by a grand jury in July. The updated charges are:

Riley: one count of conspiracy and five counts of extortion

Harper: one count of conspiracy, two counts of extortion, and one count of conspiracy to commit extortion

Mitchell: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Johnson: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion

Sykes: one count of conspiracy and two counts of extortion