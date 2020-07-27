Johnson, accused of bribery, voluntarily accepts suspension from Toledo City Council

'I'm innocent of the charges and so did not want to appear to be in any way suggesting they are valid,' the council member said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Council Member Gary Johnson voluntarily accepted suspending his position Monday afternoon, days after the other three members accused in the same bribery scheme.

Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes all voluntarily gave up their positions on council in an agreement with the Ohio Attorney General's Office last Wednesday.

The four Democratic members and a local attorney are being accused of conspiracy and extortion.



"I have given a great deal of thought to whether to accept a suspention under the Ohio statute or fight it. I am innocent of the charges and so did not want to appear in any way suggesting they are valid. But I do understand why others on council would be uncomfortable with me sitting until the case is resolved. I am committed to acting in the best interest of our city regardless of my personal interest. So today I am notifying the attorney general I am accepting a suspension from my duties on council for the duration of the case," a statement released by Johnson read.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Tuesday the filing of a Request to Commence Suspension Proceedings for four members of the Toledo City Council charged with bribery and extortion.

“Until allegations of public corruption are resolved in court, a suspension is the proper remedy to balance the accused’s right of a presumption of innocence with the public’s interest to have a functioning city council,” Yost said.

WHAT'S NEXT?

When a council member is suspended, the probate judge appoints temporary members, as outlined by statute. Judge Jack R. Puffenberger will appoint them. People who wish to be considered will need to apply to Puffenberger's office before Aug. 21. (Editor's note: The original deadline date of July 31 was extended later Wednesday.)

The judge said there is no formal application. Interested parties should send a letter of interest and a resume to his email: judgepuff@lucas-co-probate-ct.org