Charges filed against new suspect in Toledo City Council bribery scheme

Nabil Shaheen is charged with extortion for allegedly aiding and abetting Tyrone Riley in exchange for Riley's influence as a member of Toledo City Council.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new suspect has been charged for alleged involvement in a Toledo City Council bribery scheme in May 2018.

Charges were filed against Nabil Shaheen on May 4, alleging that Shaheen knowingly influenced then-Toledo City Council member Tyrone Riley with things of value, namely cash and meals.

In exchange, Shaheen received "Riley's influence, support and votes as a member of Toledo City Council," according to court documents. Further specifics of Shaheen's involvement are not immediately known.

Shaheen is the sixth suspect charged in the scheme in addition to four former city council members and now-deceased attorney, Kevin Mitchell.

Shaheen was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Riley previously pleaded guilty on Dec. 16, 2022, to one count of Hobbs Act extortion under official color of right, which means a public official wrongfully took money or another valuable not owed to them or their office.

Also entering guilty pleas for their violations of the Hobbs Act are former council members Yvonne Harper and Larry Sykes.

The fourth council member allegedly involved in the scheme, Gary Johnson, has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Mitchell, also charged with conspiracy and extortion in the scheme, entered a plea of not guilty in July 2020. Mitchell died April 1, 2021, before his case went to trial.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.