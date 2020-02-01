TOLEDO, Ohio — On Thursday, the faces of Toledo's City Council were sworn in.

While Councilman Matt Cherry was re-elected as council president, there were a few newcomers to join council, including Theresa Gadus and Sam Malden.

However, at Thursday's meeting there was another seat to fill, as Former Councilwoman Sandy Spang left her role to join Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's administration.

Katie Moline was voted in to fill Spang's spot until November, and was quickly sworn in as an official member of council.

Moline was honored in 2019 as the one of the area's 20 under 40. She is active within the community, serving as the chair of EPIC Toledo, is on the board of trustees for the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce, a member of United Way’s Emerging Leaders and Women’s Initiative and FIA Toledo and is a committee member of EPIC Toledo Leadership Summit, among a number of other area initiatives.

