Toledo considering moratorium on small discount box stores such as Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar

Stores like Dollar General and Dollar Tree fall under the category being considered for the moratorium. The argument is they don't bring any value to the community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is one step closer to extending its moratorium on small box retailers like Family Dollar and Dollar General in Toledo. The argument: the stores offer no value to the neighborhoods they move into.

There are 19 Dollar General stores across the city of Toledo.

Add in Family Dollar and Dollar Tree and that number is even higher.

Which has some people saying enough is enough. They're telling the city they don't want to see any more pop up.

"Box stores including dollar stores and Dollar General deliberately target low-income neighborhoods and they are a cancer on those neighborhoods," Rev. Dr. Donald Perryman said.

Perryman believes these businesses add no benefit to the surrounding neighborhoods and actually attract issues. He says just because there is a vacant space isn't a good enough reason to add another a new store.

"Are you saying, 'people should accept garbage because that's all that's available?' Or should we continue to look for different options? Better options?" Perryman said.

Perryman says the city should instead be offering incentives for local grocers to open. But Dollar General spokesperson Crystal Luce calls it a misconception that those stores should be treated as grocery stores.

"Fundamentally, we're not a grocery store, we're a general merchant, and so in every store we carry a number of food and in every single Dollar General store there are going to be components for a healthier diet," Luce said.

As for the argument their stores don't promote anything nutritional, she says three of the 19 locations in Toledo will have fresh produce by the end of the month.

"When we have the option to serve customers with healthier options including produce, we're looking to do that," Luce said.

Luce says because of the current moratorium Dollar General has put all plans of expansion in Toledo on hold.