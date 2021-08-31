Toledo community use art to honor, remember loved ones lost to drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day

To honor and remember those who have died of an overdose, friends and family went out to the Glass City Metropark on Tuesday to write their names on the sidewalk in chalk.



"Fentanyl is tearing apart our communities. It's a serious problem and we just want to raise awareness," said Zach DuVall.



I ran into him while he was working on a large piece of chalk art which he said represents a person being revived by Narcan.



"On the left side of the face, it's pallid and kinda deathly, whereas on the right side of the face it's more flush and colorful, 'cause they're coming back to life. I've been told administering Narcan to a person is like seeing the dead come back to life," said DuVall.



Toledo activist Julian Mack said Narcan once saved his own life.



He said he didn't want to share his own story, but he knows given the public nature of his addiction, he thought it was important to recover publicly so he can help those suffering in silence.



"Don't let the shame and the stigma stop you from living life and being the best you you can be," said Mack.



The Lucas County Health Department also offered Narcan training and distribution, something Mack highly encourages everyone to learn more about.



"We're in the middle of an epidemic and we can be active participants in preventing it if every Toledoan has Narcan," said Mack.