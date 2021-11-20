"It needs to stop." Toledo community remembers transgender lives lost to violence in 2021

The Trans Day of Remembrance started in 1999. It's observed every year to honor the lives of transgender and non-gender-conforming people who have been killed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans came together on Saturday night at Handmade Toledo on Adams St. to honor members of the trans and non-binary communities who lost their lives to violence this year.

Trans Day of Remembrance started back in 1999. But 2021 was the most deadly year on record.

"It's a day we just really honor and celebrate those who are no longer with us because of violence in the trans and non-binary community," said Sheena Barnes, Executive director of Equality Toledo, who hosted Saturday's event.

Barnes says violence and hate against the trans community continues to rise because there is not enough education and acceptance in everyday society.

"Transphobia is something we don't address because of the 'taboo-ness' of it," said Barnes. "Because we don't educate ourselves on how they are trying to be people who they are."

Devon-Jae Adonis Morales recently moved to Toledo. He says he didn't know about transitioning but is looking into it.

"It's ok to be gay nowadays," said Morales. "It's still not ok to be trans."

He says he's trying to be more open in the community but trans people are looked down on or even worse, attacked.

"It's important for me to remember the people, the pave-wayers," he added, "who came before me who actually didn't make it, probably because they were trying to walk this walk."

@EqualityToledo remembered the 46 lives lost from the trans and non-binary community this year on #TransDayOfRemembrance and they were joined by resident artists from @ToledoOpera to show trans lives matter and are just as special as everyone @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/J6Q6GC96B7 — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) November 21, 2021

Resident artists from the Toledo Opera sang songs of peace and acceptance during the event.

Nikki Orlowski is a trans woman who WTOL 11 profiled during Pride Month this year. She says the everyday stigma against trans people is real, adding there's a shame around even being near someone transgender. She says that needs to change.

"I don't get why you can't just let people lives their lives," said Orlowski. "We aren't hurting anyone. We just want to be ourselves in the best way possible and we just want to live."

Everyone who took part agreed; they hope one day there won't be a need for a day of remembrance.