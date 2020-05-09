Toledo community reaching out to youth after latest fatal shooting

Groups like Young Men and Women for Change are extending a hand to youth in the community after another fatal shooting in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Another fatal shooting on Wednesday rocked the community with the death of 15-year-old Tyler Jackson. It's just one of many lately that has involved young kids and teenagers.

A closer look at the numbers behind the violence shows a starting statistic. Almost half of the 40 murders so far in 2020 have involved victims age 25 or under. 12 of those have involved teenagers.

Toledo 2020 homicides

40 total so far

19 victims below age of 25

12 were teenagers



Community groups are reaching out to youth now to help stop this violence. Story at 5 and 6 @WTOL11Toledo #GUNviolence #Toledo #ohio pic.twitter.com/OAK1zvpcYi — Michael Tatar WTOL (@MichaelTatarTV) September 4, 2020

Groups in the community are stepping up to help put an end to this violence.

Young Men and Women for Change has been around for more than 10 years. Founder Shawn Mahone Sr. said this recent stretch of violence is troubling but not new.

He describes his main program, called "Dose of Reality", as a tough-love class geared toward holding kids accountable for bad choices and actions. He believes this is the time for the community to start having tough conversations about gang violence and responsibility.

"We have to be able to have healthy conversations, things that may be uncomfortable to talk about," he said. "This is the time to put everything out on the table and begin to talk about and explain what's taking place in our community. He's absolutely right, they mayor is once again, we all are being held accountable. We all play a major part in being a part of this village. But, if we're divided as people, we can never move forward."

Mahone says his program is about showing kids a better path. That's something other community members are stepping up to do as well.

Malik Smith grew up in the streets in central Toledo. But he said the recent violence, especially involving young people, is hitting close to home for him as he has a 10 year-old at home. And he stressed he couldn't stay silent any longer.

He recently created the group HEAL, which stands for Hoods Everywhere Achieving Love.

Last month, it held its first Stop the Violence march.

Smith said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is right in a statement he made earlier this week in response to Jackson's killing that we as a village have failed the kids.

He pointed out it's time to step up as a community-- from the police to parents to schools and churches and talk about solutions.

He's planning a event at Smith Park that will bring job opportunities, community resources, housing and more, straight to the neighborhood for people.

"We been working hard. This is history right here," Smith said. "The Clerk of Courts, LMHA (Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority), driver clinic, all that never been at the park, helping people. This is history right here and I beg everyone to come and take this opportunity."