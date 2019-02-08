TOLEDO, Ohio — The Board of Trustees of the Toledo Community Foundation has approved a grant to Social Services for the Arab Community (SSFAC).

The grant amount of $10,000 will be used to assist 30 ADVANCE Program participants with employment.

The participants are considered limited English-speaking Arab immigrant and refugee clients and SSFAC want to empower them by providing them with skills and resources necessary to secure a well-paying job.

“SSFAC board and Staff are very thankful for the Toledo Community Foundation and the initiatives that they support in our community. Through the funds that were awarded; SSFAC while collaborating with other community agencies will be able to assist SSFAC clients by providing them with direct services and resources to obtain employment and eventually accomplish the long-term goals of self-sufficiency and becoming contributing members of the Greater Toledo community,” said Lona Lakatos, Co-founder & Executive Director of SSFAC.

The Toledo Community Foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses and corporation to meet their charitable giving needs.

You can find more information on the Foundation here.

The SSFAC is also accepting donations to further help fund more participants in filing their United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) applications to obtain legal documentation to live and work in the United States.

To find more information about SSFAC or on how you can support its community efforts, please call Lona or Shane Lakatos at (419) 902-7732.