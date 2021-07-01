Toledo's Collins Park water plant begins ozone treatment

Treating water with ozone is effective against bacteria caused by harmful algal blooms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo's Collins Park Water Treatment Plant is now treating settled water with ozone.

The new treatment technique began June 24. The ozone facilities have a daily capacity of 160 million gallons.

Ozone provides additional measures of protection for the pretreatment and mitigation of the effects of harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie.

“Ozone treatment at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant is another critically important step we have taken toward making it the most efficient and modernized water treatment plant in the nation," Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. "It is the most advanced technology available to continue our fight against toxic algal blooms.

“Algae blooms are a recurring scourge in Lake Erie and Toledo has adapted to deal with this issue. While we are successfully treating this problem on our end, it is no secret that the root cause of the problem is pollution from farms and other sources that run off into waterways, forming harmful algal blooms in our source water. Cities like Toledo have dramatically slashed the release of algae-feeding phosphorus into waterways, but we need farmers to do the same.”