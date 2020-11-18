Coca-Cola union employees returning to work after strike

The Toledo workers are set to return on Thursday following a strike that started Nov. 2 over a contract dispute.

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a weekslong strike over health care issues, workers at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in north Toledo have reached an agreement with the company and are to return to work on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the union confirmed that the contract with Coca-Cola was ratified the morning of Nov. 18.

Dozens of members with Teamsters Local 20 started striking at 12:01 Monday, Nov. 2, fighting for what they called a better health care agreement.

Tim Brown, a recording representative with Teamsters Local 20, said the strike started after the union and the company, Coca-Cola Consolidated, started negotiating back in September.

One of the biggest issues, the union said, was the cost of health care.