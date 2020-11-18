x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Toledo news, weather, traffic and sports | Toledo, Ohio, | wtol.com

Local News

Coca-Cola union employees returning to work after strike

The Toledo workers are set to return on Thursday following a strike that started Nov. 2 over a contract dispute.
Credit: Roxanne Elias/WTOL

TOLEDO, Ohio — After a weekslong strike over health care issues, workers at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in north Toledo have reached an agreement with the company and are to return to work on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the union confirmed that the contract with Coca-Cola was ratified the morning of Nov. 18.

Dozens of members with Teamsters Local 20 started striking at 12:01 Monday, Nov. 2, fighting for what they called a better health care agreement. 

Tim Brown, a recording representative with Teamsters Local 20, said the strike started after the union and the company, Coca-Cola Consolidated, started negotiating back in September.

One of the biggest issues, the union said, was the cost of health care. 

"We're looking for a fair contract for all involved. The sticking points that we're at now are an increased health care cost, and minimal wage increases to offset that," Brown said on Nov. 2. 

Related Articles