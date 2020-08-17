Toledo Clinic forms partnership with Dana Cancer Center

The medical groups say the partnership will allow for better access to quality care for cancer patients in the area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two local medical groups are teaming up and using shared resources to expand services to cancer patients across the region.

The Toledo Clinic and the Dana Cancer Center on UTMC's campus announced a partnership earlier in the week to expand services at the south Toledo cancer center.

The three-year commitment is set to provide more support for cancer patients in northwest Ohio. The partnership will become effective on September 1.

Dr. Richard Phinney, a Medical Oncology Specialist at the Toledo Clinic, is excited to see more cancer treatment options to a new area of Toledo.

"It provides easy access to care in the south Toledo area and the surrounding areas. We want to make sure that the citizens and the patients in that area know that there's top-notch cancer care available right close to home," said Dr. Phinney.

Availability is the biggest benefit for patients, according to the President of the Toledo Clinic, Dr. Henry Naddaf.

"The biggest thing is access. Patients who get diagnosed with cancer are sometimes very scared, very worried. They don't want to wait a month or two for treatment. They want to see a doctor right away. This ensures residents in the area continue to get high access to quality care," said Dr. Nadsaf.

Naddaf also says a lot of cancer patients in northwest Ohio travel to the University of Michigan or Ohio State for what they believe is better treatment than what's available locally.

Naddaf believes teaming up with the Dana Cancer Center will provide patients better access to the clinic's widely recognized cancer experts.

The Toledo Clinic has locations throughout the area, including in Bowling Green. They are also building a new cancer care campus near St. Luke’s in Maumee.

The Dana Cancer Center is located adjacent to the UT Medical Center.