Toledo Clinic employee fired after making 'disturbing' comments online

'One of our core values is respect for our patients and every member of our community,' clinic leaders said in a statement.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An employee with the Toledo Clinic has been fired after making disturbing comments on social media.

On a post showing a photo of a group of Black children standing in a driveway, a Facebook user by the name Karen McGovern commented: "They need euthanized...sick of this [expletive]!!!"

The profile lists the Toledo Clinic as McGovern's employer.

Toledo Clinic leaders were quick to condemn those comments. In a press release Friday, they claimed the employee responsible was fired as a result.

Here's what the Toledo Clinic statement said in its entirety:

"The Toledo Clinic is committed to providing the best care to every patient and making a positive difference in the lives and well-being of the community we serve. One of our core values is respect for our patients and every member of our community. The Toledo Clinic will continue to support local charitable organizations that foster community needs and awareness.

We are a diverse and inclusive health care provider and do not tolerate racism in any form. The Toledo Clinic has a zero-tolerance ethics policy that is provided in writing to employees via the code of conduct. The organization is committed to employing individuals that uphold our strong code of ethics, which creates the most sensitive and welcoming environment possible for our staff and patients.