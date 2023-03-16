Citywide traffic enforcement blitz in effect for St. Patrick's Day weekend

The Toledo Police Department's traffic enforcement blitz will be held at various times in several areas around the city during St. Patrick's Day weekend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A citywide traffic enforcement blitz begins Friday in Toledo.

The Toledo Police Department announced the annual St. Patrick's Day weekend traffic enforcement blitz will take place in several areas around the city through Sunday. Times will vary and areas will include areas with a higher number of crash reports, TPD said.

Exact zones or times were not specified. St. Patrick's Day revelers should always drive sober, designate a driver or schedule alternate forms of transportation to safely arrive at their destination.

Even when sober, drivers should always be alert. The blitz will enforce all traffic laws.

Starting in April, texting and driving will be a primary offense in Ohio. Laws follow a "single swipe" policy and prohibit drivers from holding and looking at an "electronic wireless communications device," with certain exceptions.

Additional officers are assigned for the traffic enforcement blitz in addition to TPD's regular staffing. The campaign is made possible by a federal grant administered through the State of Ohio Department of Criminal Justice.

