TOLEDO, Ohio — To conserve funds during the coronavirus shutdown, the city of Toledo is implementing salary cuts for all exempt city workers.

Letters were sent out to city employees on Wednesday, informing them that they will be have one unpaid furlough day added to their schedules for five weeks.

The letter from Catherine Crosby, chief of staff for the city of Toledo, said the furlough periods would begin starting Thursday. The days will be applied between April 23 and June 30, though employees will have until December 31, 2020, to schedule and take the days off work.

This applies to non-union employees of the city and is not related to the previously announced temporary emergency leaves.

"As you know, our country is in the midst of a crisis related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, every decision made by the City of Toledo is made considering the impact that it has on each employee and his or her family," Crosby wrote. "As this situation continues to evolve daily, the City of Toledo is taking necessary steps to protect the safety and welfare of our employees and citizens during this state of emergency. In addition, we attempted to find a solution to our current crisis that minimizes the impact on you and your family."

