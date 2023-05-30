Toledo city pools now open for the summer with swim lessons starting in July

With schools closing and pools opening, kids are ready to dive in.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city pools are officially back open for the summer. With the upcoming heat wave and school out, kids are just ready to get to the pool to cool down with some summer fun.

If your child doesn't know how to swim, the city of Toledo can help with that, too. The city of Toledo is offering swimming lessons to keep everyone safe this summer whether inside the pool or outside of it.

With temperatures soaring into the 90s this week, registration for swimming lessons comes at the perfect time, for young swimmers to learn the way of the water. Swim lessons kick off this July, with a registration fee of $5.

The great thing about these swimming lessons is you can start as young as 3 years old and you can be as old as 15 years old. Water safety and knowing how to swim are applicable to everyone, so it is important that you do learn before getting in the pool.

During swimming lessons, they will learn the basics of swimming and advanced techniques, and what to do if they are not able to tread water.

With drowning being a leading cause of death for children, it is essential for kids to learn how to swim, just in case they are in a dire situation where they need to swim to survive.

"We live in a town that is built around water, so it's not just about the pools, but we have creeks and rivers throughout our city, and by chance, if someone would fall into that water, it's really important that they understand how to get themselves back out and not panic," City of Toledo Parks, Recreation and Youth Services Director Joe Fausnaugh said. "So that familiarity with water is really important so that in the event of an accident the child doesn't panic and they can get themselves out."

Keep an eye out this summer at lakes, ponds and pools, as temperatures start to warm up. Swimming lessons are the first step to making sure your kid is safe in the water.

You can register your child for swimming lessons at the city of Toledo's website at this link.