Toledo city councilman steps down from state position to remain on council

John Hobbs III was asked to choose between his state barber inspector job and his council position and says the resignation is not related to an investigation.

Councilman John Hobbs III has resigned from his state job as a barber and cosmetology inspector.

He was asked to choose between his state position and his seat on Toledo City Council and he chose to remain on Toledo City Council.

According to Hobbs, the resignation was unrelated to his recent investigation of misuse of state vehicles.

In that investigation, which was revealed in mid-July, the Ohio Inspector General examined allegations that Hobbs misused a state vehicle to travel to locations not related to his work responsibilities as an inspector with the Ohio cosmetology and barber board.

According to the IG's office, Hobbs is accused of theft of time, misusing or abusing state property or equipment and failing to comply with state or department rules, policies or procedures dating to January 2018.

The IG's office received a complaint June 26, 2020, from the chief legal counsel of the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber Board (COS) alleging that Hobbs, in his role of inspector, was stopping at locations in his state-issued vehicle during his State of Ohio work time that were not related to his work responsibilities for the state.

Some of the stops included dental appointments and in his role as a girls basketball coach at Bowsher High School.

