TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted to approve the 911 consolidation plan Tuesday, after postponing the vote two weeks ago when Maumee Mayor Richard Carr asked for more discussions.

The Lucas County Commissioners had already approved 911 consolidation in January. Now, city council's move means the consolidation is going forward.

This plan has been discussed by a committee for 14 months and has also been approved by the Village of Ottawa Hills.

The consolidation means 911 dispatchers from Sylvania, Sylvania Township, Maumee, Oregon and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office will move to the emergency services building in downtown Toledo.

They would be overseen by a board of directors that would include the sheriff, and local police and fire chiefs.

But council's decision raises the question of what will the communities that oppose the consolidation do.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr has spoken out against the consolidation, saying he would like to see different people on the board of directors.

"We spent 40 years of hostility over water, we reach an agreement, everybody says this is historic, this is great, what did we learn? We're going right back into hostility because they're trying to force this on us," Carr said Monday.

There is a meeting scheduled for next Thursday in Springfield Township in which all stakeholders in the agreement are invited to attend.

The meeting was organized by people who have concerns about the consolidation.

