Toledo City Council to vote on Community Entertainment Districts to draw more businesses downtown

Toledo City Council is looking to reconfigure and add to existing Community Entertainment Districts, which could have a huge impact on the downtown area.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A lot of new development has been happening for some time now in downtown Toledo.

But city leaders are looking at ways to keep it moving in the right direction.

Right now, Toledo has what are called Community Entertainment Districts.

And Toledo City Council is looking to reconfigure and add to them, which could make a huge impact on the downtown area.

That expansion could mean more foot traffic for areas like the Glass City Metropark.

And more businesses opening up shop in downtown and in East Toledo.

"Within each one of those CEDs, there will be 15 new liquor licenses that are gonna be in downtown. We're talking anything from like hotels, to museums, to movie theatres," Theresa Morris, councilperson for District 6, said.

The CEDs that Morris is talking about are Community Entertainment Districts.

She says it's an economic development tool to attract more businesses and help development.

Each one comes with a designated number of liquor licenses and cuts the cost of each from thousands of dollars closer to two grand.

"If you had to go to the open market, you're gonna spend 20,30, sometimes even more for a license. And when people like new bars or whoever are coming downtown, where ever, they look at that and they have to figure out is it worth it or not," said Ed Beczynski, the owner of The Blarney.

Ed Beczynski owns three businesses in the downtown area.

Both Focaccia's deli and Coop's - Downtown are two of those that fall under a CED license.

So he knows the benefits they bring.

"I have talked to developers and they have tenants that want to move in. They want to come to Toledo. They see all the great things that are happening in Toledo. But there are no licenses available," Beczynski said.

City council is set to vote Tuesday afternoon on reconfiguring the CEDs and adding two more.

And the areas covered would include part of east Toledo and Glass City Metropark.

A parks spokesperson says the move would benefit special events and private parties at the Glass City Pavilion.

Plus, it would include Poco Piatti, which is expected to open at the park.

Morris says it will be a win-win for all of Toledo.

"I just think it's really gonna spur more growth in an area where we really need it. I know it makes sense for the downtown area to promote itself and to revive our area," Morris said.

If all districts pass, then they'll be sent to Columbus.

And there, they will be redrawn by the state of Ohio and the districts.