Toledo City Council proposes plan to keep food trucks from parking outside businesses

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo business owners are currently discussing where food trucks should be able to park after Toledo City Council proposed a plan to keep food trucks from parking outside of businesses.

The food truck ordinance was not on Tuesday's City Council agenda, but local food truck owners said no matter which way the city votes, someone could possibly suffer financially.

Chico Martinez just celebrated his one-year anniversary as the owner of the Los Pollo Loco food truck. He believes Toledo has a thriving food truck industry.

"I Think Toledo has a lot to offer. I think there's over 175 registered food trucks in the city," said Martinez. "So I think there's a variety of food trucks here that are amazing."

Martinez loves working with his family, being his own boss and feeding Toledo.

He said people in this industry are now faced with a new challenge that he believes will impact their customers and their bottom line.

Toledo City Council has proposed a new ordinance that would require food trucks to stay 100 feet away from restaurants.

"Everyone has their set spot, their followers and with that ordinance going into effect, it would push them out farther," said Martinez.

The ordinance was created in response to some restaurants not wanting trucks parked directly outside their front doors.

"I have to say that as a brick-and-mortar owner if we did have a food truck parking directly in front of our place of business, it would be quite frustrating," said Trevir Deeter, co-owner of Deet's BBQ. "So I can understand both sides of it."

Deeter said a building is also a large investment requiring marketing and when it's hidden behind a 20 foot food truck, their business suffers.

The Deet's BBQ franchise also started as a food truck, so Deeter said he can understand the fear that some food truck owners have after hearing about the ordinance.

He said there should be a space created like a food truck park or a lot where only trucks can park.

Martinez agrees and he hopes brick-and-mortar businesses, the city of Toledo and food truck owners can come together to create a plan everyone can be comfortable with.

"We are just trying to make a living for our family, support our family and do what's right," said Martinez. "Just make a decent living, that's it, that's all we are trying to do."

Councilman Nick Komives said that the proposal is currently in the committee and there is no set time to talk about it next.