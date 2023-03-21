Toledo hires replacement for fired auditor

Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to hire John Rivalsky as the next city auditor. Rivalsky replaces Jake Jaksetic, who was fired in November.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council voted Tuesday to hire a new city auditor.

John Rivalsky is a CPA and has worked as a consultant with CFGI in Boston since 2021, according to his resume. From 2018 to 2021 he worked as a senior financial analyst at Dana in Maumee.

Rivalsky's annual salary will be $123,000. He starts April 3.

Rivalsky got a bachelor's degree in business from Ohio University in 2013 and is pursuing a master's in business administration at the University of Michigan.

Council voted 7-4 to fire former auditor Jake Jaksetic Nov. 29 after a month-long suspension and turmoil surrounding accusations from Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz's administration about Jaksetic's performance.

Kapszukiewicz had been critical of Jaksetic's work performance, repeatedly saying Jaksetic has never completed an audit since being hired in 2014.

The mayor complained that Jaksetic did not perform audits and also made vague accusations about the auditor making people in city government uncomfortable.

A review of Jaksetic's personnel file did not reveal any allegations of making people feel unsafe. The file did include emails from city officials and contractors complaining about Jaksetic showing up at job sites and questioning city-funded projects, including the installation of new city water meters.

Council members criticized the mayor for inserting himself in coucil business regarding Jaksetic. Many took issue with Kapszukiewicz’s comments about Jaksetic’s performance. Many particularly objected to Kapszukiewicz’s move to cancel all one-on-one meetings between his administration and council members in recent weeks.

More on WTOL:

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.