Toledo City Council considers "Better Board-Up" program

TOLEDO, Ohio — Those vacant homes and buildings in your neighborhood could soon be cleaned up and secured thanks to a new measure being considered by Toledo City Council.

The "Better Board-Up" program intended to clean up some neighborhoods is three-pronged and looks to tackle safety, appearance and preservation.

"If you drive by in many places you'll see two pieces of board, you know. One's a little longer, one's a little shorter, and just, boom," Council Member Peter Ujvagi said.

Poverty and a lack of investment in east Toledo and other areas in the Glass City have made blight all too common.

While Ujvagi said the root causes must be addressed, he is also proposing an interim fix: boarding up vacant buildings in a more secure and appealing way.

"What we want to do is put a program into place that shows that there is one, respect for the neighborhood; two, care for the neighborhood; and that hopefully some of those properties can be saved and rehabilitated, not just torn down," he said.

That's because he sees vacant homes and buildings in his east Toledo district and he's concerned about what could happen when nobody is watching.

"To me and to a lot of people in the neighborhood, it's almost like when you board up a house like that, it's like a neon light saying, 'strip me, strip me, strip me,'" he said. "They know that nobody's living in there."

Ujvagi's plan, which he said has support from other council members, estimates each board would cost between $45 and $130. They would not be regular plywood, rather more sturdy wood, painted, and cut to the proper size.

"This isn't gonna cost that much more, but I think that in terms of value to the properties, stability of the neighborhood, it will make a real difference," Ujvagi said.

The program was discussed for the second time at council's meeting Tuesday. It will now head to committee and council could vote on it in two weeks.

