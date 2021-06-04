Toledo City Council, chamber of commerce urge USPS to move processing back to town

Mayor Kapszukiewicz would '100 percent' support the legislation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council may soon join the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce in urging the United States Postal Service to return mail processing to the city.

In a letter to Council President Matt Cherry, Timothy Schneider of the chamber said a survey of member businesses showed 70 percent of respondents reported mail delays. Schneider said a follow-up survey issued this month showed 100 percent experienced delays.

"In addition, that survey indicated that businesses being negatively impacted are among our region's smallest employers, with nearly two-thirds employing fewer than 50 employees, and 34 percent employing fewer than 10 employees," Schneider wrote.

He said 94 percent of respondents cited late payment of bills or invoices and 12 percent said they've had supply chain interruptions.

City council introduced a motion Tuesday to join the chamber in urging the USPS to make the move. A city spokesman said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz would "100 percent" support the legislation.