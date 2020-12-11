Toledo City Council committee discusses redlight camera ordinance

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council is meeting to discuss halting automated red-light traffic cameras in favor of hand-held, manually operated devices and stationary photo-enforcement devices.
The ordinance before the Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform Committee seeks to repeal the Toledo Municipal Code permitting penalties to be enforced for automated red-light system violations and then to enact new Toledo Municipal Code Section 303.98, which will allow the use of hand-held, manually operated and stationary photo-enforcement devices and to provide for the enforcement of this ordinance in the Toledo Municipal Court.
The ordinance is being sought as an emergency measure.
The penalties for violating the red-light devices would be $120 and no points levied on a license.
