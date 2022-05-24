Toledo City Council asking Gov. DeWine to re-route US-23 directly to Columbus

ODOT has said the project isn't realistic, but city council says projections for cost put it in league with other bypasses across the state.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Currently, Toledoans trying to get to Columbus have to take I-75 south down to Findlay, merge onto US-23 and then get off the highway and drive through some 38 traffic lights in Delaware County.

Looking to solve this issue, Toledo's city council unanimously voted on a resolution urging Gov. Mike DeWine to urge the creation of a better access route to Columbus from Toledo via US-23.

"Having traveled that route, it gets busier and busier, takes longer to get down there, and that's the state capital," said Toledo Councilman George Sarantou, one of the co-writers of the resolution.

Sarantou explains that ODOT has looked into multiple ways to build a bypass for US-23, but they say all options investigated so far, including a $250,000 study from TMACOG, have been found to be unfeasible.

Sarantou says the route is unwieldy and unfair, and believes council's vote will convince DeWine to reverse ODOT's decision.



"This is an economic development matter. It's a matter of what's fair, because we have been neglected, and we're asking the governor to do what other governors have done and help us," said Sarantou.



However, Dan Tierney, the press secretary for DeWine, says while ODOT has determined that all options so far for creating a US 23 bypass are not feasible, there's nothing for the governor to reverse, saying quote,

"This is not the end of the process, and Governor DeWine has directed ODOT to continue to review the matter to address the current problems. As such, there is no decision to "overrule,"' Tierney wrote in an email to WTOL 11.



Sarantou says the US-23 bypass is estimated to cost between $1 and 3 billion dollars, and with another bypass project completed by ODOT in Portsmith, Ohio costing a billion as well, he says the project is feasible. He says it could offer significant value for both cities, the long term.



"I would say [it would create] far more economic development, far more jobs. People working, in various industries that would be affected by that. I mean, look at all the trucks on the highway, that's only gonna get more-so," said Sarantou.

The resolution not only has the blessing of city council, but it also has the support of the Toledo chamber of commerce, the port authority and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz as well.