TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council has voted unanimously to establish water rates for the years 2020 through 2023.

The Regional Water Commission had previously approved those rates and passed it on to city council for consideration.

Starting in 2020, customers in Toledo will pay $33.42 per 1,000 cubic feet of water per month. This rate will cover existing and future infrastructure projects and maintenance of the water treatment plant.

The water rate per 1,000 cubic feet of water per month for other jurisdictions in the area will be as it follows for the year 2020:

Maumee: $41.64

Perrysburg: $59.54

Whitehouse: $61.18

Wood Co.: $61.71

Rossford: $79.83

Northwood: $79.83

Monroe Co.: $82.86

Sylvania: $65.73

Lucas Co.: $63.98

Fulton Co.: $60.61

We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

