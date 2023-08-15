Toledo City Council approves funding for city park improvements

The $1.4 million in funding will go toward a loop trail and amphitheater at Danny Thomas Park and the final phase of improvements at Levis Square.

TOLEDO, Ohio — By a unanimous vote, Toledo City Council approved $1.4 million in funds for improvements at city parks Tuesday.

Of those funds, Danny Thomas Park was approved to receive $75,000 for an amphitheater project to match a grant of $75,000 from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission. Levis Square will get $1.25 million for the final phase of renovations.

Before Toledo City Council's vote, people in south Toledo told WTOL 11 that the project would be welcomed.

Alicia Wheeler has lived on the south end for seven years and she said she likes it because everyone is friendly and they take care of their neighborhood.

"I come to Danny Thomas Park every day, my kids come down here every day," Wheeler said. "I love it. It's close and convenient and it's a nice basketball court, too."

In 2018, the park on Broadway Street was approved for a $2 million sports facility investment. Since then, a 75,000-square-foot multi-sport synthetic turf playing field has been built.

WTOL 11 caught up with traveling social media influencer Erik Neal, who said he has visited close to 200 parks in the last 3 months, across 20 different states.

His first stop in Toledo is the Danny Thomas Park mural.

It's something he said brings people to town and that every city should see more of. He said parks are worth the investment.

"It's great to see more municipalities and cities investing in their parks. If you build these parks, people will come people will use them, especially in a city landscape like this where there may not be as many opportunities to enjoy the trees and the greenery in the park and places to bring your kids," Neal said. "Safe places and on top of that places where artists can display their art."

Joe Fausnaugh, director of parks and youth services with the city of Toledo, said today Danny Thomas Park will receive a state capital grant that will allow them to build a small amphitheater that will support community-sized theatrical and musical events. But he said that's not the only vote for city parks that took place today.

"Levis Square actually has had multiple phases. Phase One and Phase Two was completed a couple years ago and they have turned out really well," Fausnaugh said. "So we were able to garner additional support to do the final stage of that project that will connect the current Levis Square Park to Summit Street."

After recently getting new estimates on this renovation, the director says the project will now cost $1.2 million. The city council members also approved the Levis Square plans today.

"The plan is to add new walkways, lighting and landscaping, so as you are in the current Levis Square and you move into Promenade Park, you remain in a park setting," Fausnaugh said. "It's more like an alley right now. We are really just sprucing it up and making it feel more like a park."

He said the price is more extensive than the south end park because of the cost to work around underground structures in downtown including volts.

Residents in the south end say they are just happy they are included in these conversations.