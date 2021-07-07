Toledo city council approved $20,000 grant match for Toledo Farmers’ Market SNAP Match Program

The Toledo Farmers’ Market SNAP Match program was severely underfunded for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Farmer's Market will now have the supplemental funds necessary to continue the SNAP Match program through 2021.

Councilwomen Katie Moline and Theresa Morris introduced legislation that was unanimously approved at a June Toledo city council meeting that will give a $20,000 grant to the program.

Due to the increased participation in the Toledo Farmers Market and the funding shortfall both caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toledo Farmers’ Market SNAP Match program was severely underfunded for 2021.

With the grant, the SNAP Match program, a program through the Office of Family Assistance, will be able to continue to give access to healthy local alternatives for Ohio residents.