TOLEDO, Ohio — A central Toledo church is stepping up big to help move low-income people into home ownership while helping to clean up an abandoned section of the neighborhood.

The Monroe Street Methodist Church is working to construct a “village” of tiny homes on Bluff St. next to the church.

The church is planning on building 24 of the 400 square foot single family homes to be rented out for $400 a month to low income families.

24 tiny homes will be built on this land on Bluff St. in central Toledo.

After seven years of payments, residents will then have the opportunity to own the home and the property.

Each home will be completely furnished with modern amenities and include a kitchen, bath and sleeping accommodations. There will be no garages.

The project is expected to cost almost $1 million with money for the project coming from donations from the community.

“Our Neighborhood Center, that operates out of the church, works with a very low income people,” said Pastor Larry Clark. “We are aware of their issues and the problems that they face and we are aware that a lot of folks cannot find the kind of housing that they will ever need to get home ownership.”

The church used the Cass Street Tiny Home community in Detroit as a model for the project.

Ground breaking for Bluff Street Village is scheduled to happen this summer.

