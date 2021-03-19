Toledo Chrysler employee's vehicle stolen from parking lot

Gregory Allan Nimigean says he's lost $20,000 because insurance won't cover the entire car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo Chrysler employee is out of a car - and $20,000 - after someone stole his vehicle from the parking lot while he was at work.

"The problem is the computer in the Chrysler vehicles. It's allowing these people to reprogram your vehicle to their key and it only takes 30 seconds," Toledo Chrysler employee Gregory Allan Nimigean said.

Nimigean said he pulled into the employee parking lot at 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night. At 10:55 p.m., 15 minutes later, he got out of his car to walk into work.

According to security footage, within minutes, a car parked next to him.

"Five minutes later, they broke the window right during shift change, plugged in a mechanism into the dash and the lights flashed three times," Nimigean said.

Seconds later, he said thieves took off with the car and security chased them.

Nimigean's car was stolen within a 15-minute time frame, and it's not the first time it's happened. Several police reports have been filed over the last few months.

"I heard a half a dozen, but now after the fact, I'm hearing up to 40 cars have been stolen within the last year," Nimigean said.

He said Chrysler sent him a letter, saying the automaker is taking care of it by updating the parking lot process.

Nimigean said he believes this is all because of a flaw in Chrysler's programming system and the vehicles can be stolen from anywhere. Meanwhile, he disabled the other Chrysler vehicle he has sitting in his driveway.