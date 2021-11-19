Want a birds-eye view of Toledo's Christmas lights? Take a helicopter tour

Intrepid Helicopters in Ottawa Lake, Michigan are once again offering 30-minute tours over Toledo to see Christmas lights from the sky.

OTTAWA LAKE, Mich. — If you've ever thought of how the Toledo Zoo lights would look from above, you're in luck. Intrepid Helicopters out of Ottawa Lake is once again doing 30-minute Christmas light tours from the air.

WTOL 11 hopped aboard Friday and saw the city in its daytime fall beauty, but people will see Toledo at night lit up with Christmas lights as well as stop above the Toledo Zoo lights.

Spencer Norris, owner of Intrepid Helicopters, has been flying for 16 years. He started the light tours around five years ago and says it continues to grow as an attraction every year.

"A lot of times the customers that we're flying it might be their first time in a helicopter," he said. "So that experience is exciting nonetheless and then to be able to experience personally the holiday joy or Christmas joy to seeing the lights is an added benefit to that."

The tours start at $189 a person and there is a two-person minimum and three-person max. But if you book for three people, there is 25% discount if you use the code "hollyjollyhelicopter."

You can book your tour online on their website at this link.

The trip is 30 minutes long and will take you around Toledo including above the Toledo Zoo.

If you’ve ever wondered what Christmas lights would look like from the sky, you’re in luck. Intrepid Helicopters is once again doing Christmas light tours and a percentage of ticket sales is even going to @StJude #Christmas @WTOL11Toledo pic.twitter.com/ErB9CqjDMd — Michael Tatar (@MichaelTatarTV) November 20, 2021