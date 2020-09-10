x
Toledo Christian football game postponed after student tested positive for COVID-19

The student who tested positive was not part of the football team.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Christian Schools have been forced to postpone their football game for Friday night after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

The student who tested positive is a non-athlete.

School officials say they have quarantined everyone who was in close contact with the student in class.

Toledo Christian has been going in-person for five days a week since school started.

This has been their first positive result.

It is unclear if or when the game will be rescheduled at this time.

