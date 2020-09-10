Toledo Christian football game postponed after student tested positive for COVID-19

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Christian Schools have been forced to postpone their football game for Friday night after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
The student who tested positive is a non-athlete.
School officials say they have quarantined everyone who was in close contact with the student in class.
Toledo Christian has been going in-person for five days a week since school started.
This has been their first positive result.
It is unclear if or when the game will be rescheduled at this time.