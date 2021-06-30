Toledo Children's Memorial in west Toledo in need of new caretaker

The Toledo Children's Memorial was established in 1999 after 2 Start High School students were killed in a crash at the corner of Jackman and Eleanor.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Children's Memorial in west Toledo is looking for the next person to continue its legacy.



The memorial was established in 1999 on the corner of Jackman and Eleanor near Dibble Park.

It was established after two Start High School students were killed in a car crash at the corner.

Over the years the memorial has been the site of many vigils and remembrances of children who have lost their lives. In recent years however, the small memorial has fallen into disrepair.

Daniel Cole, who founded the memorial and currently takes care of it, is no longer getting the help needed to maintain it, which is why he would like to donate it to someone who can help keep it going.

"It could really be beautiful. And that's why I really want to see someone, a corporation, a church," said Cole.

You can call Cole at his office number at 419-476-4248 if you are interested.

