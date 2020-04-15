TOLEDO, Ohio — Dr. Tim Valko of Toledo's Valko and Associates has had his medical license permanently revoked.

The order was sent down from the Ohio Medical Board and made official March 26.

The Ohio Medical Board found that he mistreated 15 patients and that there was a "failure to employ acceptable scientific methods in the selection of drugs or other modalities for the treatment of disease."

Valko's practice in Toledo treats adults, adolescents and children who are seeking mental health services.

The report indicates that in one case, Valko had prescribed an adolescent patient "as high as ten times the maximum recommended dose for his age."

According to Valko and Associates office manager Jim Moore, everyone else in the practice is continuing to see patients.

Moore also confirmed that Valko is appealing his case.

Valko is the only psychiatrist at the practice.

In the meantime, Moore said that Valko's patients are being referred to other psychiatrists.

Below is a summary of the decision made to suspend Dr. Valko's license

"License to practice medicine and surgery permanently revoked, and fined two thousand five hundred dollars ($2,500.00). Based on the finding that with respect to the care and treatment of fifteen patients, the doctor inappropriately treated or failed to appropriately treat or document treatment, and that the doctor’s acts, conduct, and or omissions, individually or collectively, constitute a failure to maintain minimal standards applicable to the selection or administration of drugs, or failure to employ acceptable scientific methods in the selection of drugs or other modalities for the treatment of disease."

RELATED: Experts explain how to manage stress in the middle of a pandemic

RELATED: VERIFY: Yes, Seasonal Depression is real and can really impact your life