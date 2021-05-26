Toledo Chief of Staff Catherine Crosby leaving position in June

Crosby is taking over as town manager in Apex, N.C.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Chief of Staff Catherine Crosby is leaving her position next month to become town manager of Apex, N.C.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz made the announcement Wednesday. He thanked her for her work and dedication to the city.

“Katy has been a faithful and fearless leader for Toledo,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “I am grateful for her endless hours of work, dedication, and counsel during the past three years. I will miss her day-to-day guidance and presence, but I know Katy is destined for great things in her new role in Apex.”

Kapszukiewicz said Crosby played a key role in several victories for the city, including regional water, the Southwyck property and expansion of the Jeep plant. She was also involved with housing initiatives and economic development.

She also helped in launching The Mayor's Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence.

“I am very proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish during my time with the city,” Crosby said. “I have learned so much personally and professionally. I would not have been able to accomplish any of these things without the support of the mayor. I accepted the role because I believed that as an administrator, I could fulfill my commitment to public service and to creating equitable opportunities to residents. The mayor trusted and allowed me to use his platform to do both.”