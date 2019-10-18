TOLEDO, Ohio — OhioMeansJobs Lucas County plans a Census Job Fair on Tuesday to recruit staff to work for the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. Census takes place every 10 years and counts every resident in the United States. The data collected determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and is also used to distribute billions in federal funds to local communities.

The job fair is taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at OhioMeansJobs Lucas County, 1301 Monroe St. Positions include enumerators, office clerks, and field supervisors. The pay range for these positions will be up to $17.50 hourly. The Census Bureau will be hiring close to 180 workers.

For more information, call 419-213-JOBS.

