TOLEDO, Ohio — The turn of the clock on Dec. 31 is exciting for everyone, including children. The issue is that midnight is a little bit past bedtime for many little ones, so on Tuesday, young Toledoans rang in the new year a little early — 12 hours too early to be exact.

The Toledo Zoo, Toledo Lucas County Public Library and YMCA, all hosted new year bashes at noon.

Parents who attended said often times kids can't make it to midnight, celebrating early can, too, be fun.

"They have absolutely no idea what New Year's is, we've tried explaining it several times what it is, but they never stay up for it. So, this is nice, to kind of have a little celebration to kind of get it a little bit! They love the crafts, they thought the countdown was fun! They do the apple juice toast, which is kind of nice," Toledo Zoo celebration attendee Kerrie Minor said.

All events had crafts, snacks and other fun activities for those who probably won't or can't make it until midnight.

The noon ball drop at the Toledo Lucas County Public library celebrated its second year on Tuesday. The bash is put together by librarians and teenagers from the "Volun-Teen" program.

"They're teenagers that come and volunteer at the library, typically during the summer, but some stay year-round. When we have big projects like this, we wouldn't be able to do it without them," Abby Byers with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library said.

Additionally, the YMCA 'Noon-Year's Eve' event was also put together by a lot of volunteers.

